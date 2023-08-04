FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski

MADISON, Wis. — The FBI is helping to look for a 13-year-old Wisconsin boy who disappeared in June, with investigators giving lie-detector tests to relatives and others, a sheriff’s detective said.
James Yoblonski had taken his father’s cellphone, and a ping led sheriff’s deputies to search an area around Devil’s Lake State Park, in the same general area. They found a makeshift campsite they believe the boy used. His devices showed searches earlier this year about how to travel out of state.
Sgt. Drew Bulin, a detective with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, told WiscNews on Thursday that the FBI joined the search about two weeks ago. Bureau investigators have been administering lie-detector tests to family members and potential witnesses, Bulin said.
William Yoblonski has offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to finding his son.
“I just want my son back,” he said Thursday.