New Jersey house explosion leaves 3 dead, 1 missing, 2 children injured

BUENA, N.J. — An explosion destroyed a New Jersey house, killing three people, seriously injuring two children and leaving another person missing.
Two men, ages 52 and 73, and four children — a 2-year-old boy and three girls ages 1, 3 and 16 — were likely in the home at the time.
Two bodies were found Thursday in the rubble, and a third was found Friday, but authorities have not been able to determine their age or sex. The year-old infant and the 16-year-old girl were flown to a hospital in Philadelphia, where the infant was in critical condition and the teen was stable.
Authorities have not released the victims’ names or said whether they are related.