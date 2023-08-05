4th body is found in New Jersey house that exploded; 2 injured children were rescued by civilians

The cause of Thursday morning’s explosion in Buena, about 40 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Philadelphia, is being investigated. It damaged several nearby homes, but no other injuries were reported.

BUENA, N.J. — The body of a fourth victim has been found following an explosion and fire that destroyed a New Jersey house and seriously injured two children, who were pulled from the fire by civilians, authorities said.

Authorities had previously said those likely in the house at the time included two men, ages 52 and 73, and two children, a 2-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl. A 1-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl pulled from the fire by civilians were flown to a Philadelphia hospital, where the infant was in critical condition and the teen was stable, police said.