Woman rescued after vehicle rolls down steep embankment above West Virginia river

GREAT CACAPON, W.Va. — Authorities rescued an injured woman whose vehicle rolled down a steep embankment above a river in West Virginia on the Maryland border.
The victim was trapped inside her vehicle after it went off a road and down a 70-foot (21-meter) embankment. The aerial rescue was necessary due to the steep terrain, the severity of her injuries and the car’s precarious position in the ravine, the statement said. A Maryland state police helicopter maneuvered 130 feet (40 meters) above while a paramedic was lowered to the scene and was assisted by rescue crews.