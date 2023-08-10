Threat of scaffolding collapse shuts down part of downtown Orlando, Florida

A block-long stretch of Orange Avenue was shut down in the heart of a downtown area that serves as a business and entertainment hub for central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Barricades closed off a stretch of a major street through downtown Orlando, Florida, on Thursday as construction scaffolding on a high-rise building threatened to buckle and collapse in the summer heat.

Balfour Beatty, which is overseeing a construction project at the building where the scaffolding is located, said in a statement that engineers were developing a plan to take it down. The area around the building would be closed off to traffic and pedestrians until the scaffolding is removed, the statement said.