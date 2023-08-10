North Carolina roller coaster reopens after a large crack launched a state investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A towering North Carolina roller coaster that shut down in June due to a large crack in its support column reopened Thursday after a month of repairs and testing, the park announced on its website.
Park staff closed Fury 325 on June 30 after a visitor reported the crack. North Carolina Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson told The Associated Press last month that the crack had been visible for at least a week before the ride was shut down.
The Department of Labor’s Amusement Device Bureau, which is responsible for performing a final inspection and issuing the ride’s certificate of operation, did not respond to phone messages seeking comment on the status of its investigation.
Charlotte-based Carowinds announced Thursday that it reopened Fury 325 after replacing the broken column and completing a rigorous testing process. Crews installed a new steel column made by Switzerland-based Bolliger & Mabillard, the ride manufacturer, and conducted an accelerometer test, which uses sensors to measure the vibration of a structure.
They then operated the ride for more than 500 full cycles while performing tests and inspections to ensure the ride’s safety. Bolliger & Mabillard and a third-party testing firm conducted a final inspection, and the state Amusement Device Bureau performed one of its own before approving the ride’s reopening, according to Carowinds.