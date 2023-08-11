Denver house explodes and partially collapses, hospitalizing 1

DENVER — An explosion caused a multifamily house in Denver to partially collapse, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.
“It blew up and out, and then all we are left with is a pile of rubble and debris that hadn’t ignited because of how fast that explosion took place,” said Chism.
One man caught in the collapse crawled down the stairs and then up and over the rubble, said Chism.
Others escaped without serious injury, he said. People from the house and adjacent apartments were displaced but Chism could not say how many. The Red Cross was working to find them housing.
A pet dog was killed in the blast, Chism said.