ACLU sues over Indiana law blocking gender-affirming surgery for inmates

INDIANAPOLIS — Civil rights advocates are suing Indiana’s Department of Corrections over the state’s law prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for inmates.
The ACLU maintains that transgender surgery can be lifesaving. Health experts have found that gender dysphoria, or a sense of unease about one’s gender identity, can lead to depression, anxiety and an increased risk of suicide.
A spokesperson for the corrections department declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb also signed a bill in April prohibiting minors from accessing gender-affirming care such as transgender surgeries or medication. The ACLU has filed a federal lawsuit challenging that law, as well.