11 taken to hospital as Delta jetliner hits turbulence near Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Eleven people on a Delta Air Lines flight were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after the plane hit turbulence while heading to Atlanta, officials said.
The Airbus A350 landed safely at the airport shortly before 7 p.m.
Eleven passengers and crew members were taken to the hospital, Delta said. It didn’t provide details on their injuries or conditions.
The plane was carrying 151 passengers, 10 flight attendants and four pilots, Delta said.
“Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers,” Delta said in a statement. “Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries.”
The airline said Delta agents were providing food, lodging and re-booking for the uninjured customers.