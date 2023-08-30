Inmate gives birth alone in Tennessee jail cell after seeking medical help

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — An inmate at a Tennessee jail gave birth alone in a cell after seeking medical help, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.
“After the follow-up assessment, the medical staff left the cell but continued to assess the situation and order additional medical tests. Deputies continued to check on the inmate during this time,” the statement said.
A deputy responded again to the inmate’s cell at 12:41 p.m. and found she had given birth while in her cell, the statement said.
The deputy helped the inmate while medical staff and emergency medical services were alerted. After being treated at the jail, both mother and infant were taken to the hospital. No further information was immediately released.