The indictments unsealed Friday include charges for distributing heroin and methamphetamine, possessing a firearm while selling drugs and having a gun as a felon, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Officials said many of the men and women charged have lengthy criminal histories in Utah.
“These targets were violent, they’re criminals, and they’re the worst in our communities,” said Matt Harris, U.S. marshal for the District of Utah.
