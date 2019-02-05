FILE - In this Sunday, May 20, 2018, file photo, 21 Savage arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It was a shock for fans when 21 Savage was taken into custody Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, by U.S. immigration agents in Georgia. It was an even bigger shock to learn he had been an immigrant in the first place. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — It was a shock for fans when 21 Savage was taken into custody by U.S. immigration agents in Georgia. It was an even bigger shock to learn he had been an immigrant in the first place.

The Grammy-nominated rapper and his music are so associated with Atlanta that the notion he was actually born in England and brought to the U.S. at 12 felt bizarre. It became clear that very few knew his birthplace.

Surprised tweets and memes showing him as an Englishman followed.

The rapper born Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph was truthful in his music about his tumultuous teenage years in Atlanta, he simply left out his first years.

Abraham-Joseph was detained by immigration officials Sunday. His attorneys say he has applied for a new visa and should be freed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.