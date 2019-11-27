The Department of Homeland Security created the University of Farmington, which has offices in Farmington Hills, but no classes or teachers.
Federal indictments say recruiters were paid to help foreigners maintain their status as “students” and get work permits. The newspaper reports that seven of eight recruiters charged by the government pleaded guilty and have been sentenced. The eighth person will be sentenced in January.
