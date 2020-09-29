New Castle County Police Chief Col. Vaughn Bond Jr. said Edwards weaved around several buildings and at one point pulled out a gun and began shooting at police.
“Our officers took cover, at which point Mr. Edwards fled from the area,” Bond said. “We did an extensive search; however, we were unable to come up with him.”
Edwards is considered armed and dangerous. Police said that anyone who sees him call 911.
