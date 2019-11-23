He told the Opelika-Auburn News and WRBL-TV that Fisher was arrested Friday and booked Saturday into the Lee County Jail.
Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC participant Walt Harris of metro Birmingham.
On Wednesday, a Lee County judge ordered 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed to submit a DNA sample after prosecutors said a male’s DNA was found in Blanchard’s car.
Court documents quote a witness as saying he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car.
