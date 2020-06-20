Another former officer charged with aiding and abetting in Floyd’s death, Thomas Lane, 37, posted bail earlier this month. The third ex-officer charged with aiding and abetting, Tou Thao, 34, remained in jail Saturday. Chauvin, 44, is being held on $1 million bail at Minnesota’s maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights.
Kueng’s attorney did not immediately reply to a email seeking comment Saturday. Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, has said that Lane was a rookie, and that the only thing he did was hold Floyd’s feet so he couldn’t kick.
All four officers were fired after Floyd’s death. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
