DES MOINES, Iowa — Police on Monday arrested a second man in the death of a 4-year-old Iowa boy who was killed when a car that was racing on a city street crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into two vehicles.
Investigators found that Miller’s car was going more than 100 mph (160 kph) along a four-lane road in Des Mones as it raced a BMW SUV before the crash on Dec. 13. Monday’s news release did not say what vehicle Jones was in and the Des Moines Police Department did not immediately return a call seeking additional information.
Miller’s car crossed into oncoming lanes and struck a vehicle that was carrying the 4-year-old boy, also injuring an adult and an 8-year-old inside, according to investigators. The car then struck another vehicle, injuring an adult driver. Miller also was hurt.
Everyone who was injured is expected to recover.