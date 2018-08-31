WILMINGTON, Del. — Authorities at a Delaware port have found a massive cocaine shipment found inside pineapple boxes from Costa Rica — for the second time in seven days.

Citing a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol release, The News Journal reports that Wednesday’s seizure topped the 99 pounds (45 kilograms) of cocaine found on Aug. 22. The release says the 244 packages of cocaine had “a combined weight of more than 100 pounds.”

Like last week’s bust, a Wilmington police drug dog alerted authorities to pallets of pineapple cases, which turned out to have cocaine concaled inside the corrugated bottoms.

The CBP says Wednesday’s shipment has a street value of $3 million. The agency hadn’t put a value on last week’s smaller shipment, which The News Journal had then valued at $7.6 million.

