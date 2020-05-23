President Donald Trump declared an emergency Thursday.
Morgan & Morgan, Grant & Eisenhofer, and the Jenner Law offices, attorneys in the lawsuit, say the flooding was preventable.
“Despite knowing the threat posed by these unsafe dams, the defendants allegedly refused to pay for much-needed repairs and upgrades,” stated Frank Petosa, spokesman for the law firms.
The other lawsuit also was filed Friday in federal court in Detroit. It alleges that Boyce Hydro “failed to operate, fix, or repair the dams in accordance with the established standard of care, resulting in catastrophic injury and damage to residents and their properties.”
That lawsuit also names the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The Associated Press has left emails seeking comment from Mueller and Boyce Hydro.
