Authorities have said the celebration of a new semester and end of student orientation culminated in an argument and gunfire being shot into a crowd of 200 people. Two women were treated for gunshot wounds; two others were grazed by bullets. Authorities believe Coleman exchange gunfire with 21-year-old Isaiah Williams, who was arrested last month on similar charges.
