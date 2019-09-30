Federal prosecutors say video surveillance showed Thorpe scanning and loading several bags of currency onto a Delta flight bound for Miami, but putting aside one bag and leaving with it. Thorpe says he’s innocent.
Prosecutors say a vehicle owned by Okon’s domestic partner was seen at the airport during the theft at JFK on Tuesday. Okon’s lawyer says the allegations are untrue and “completely circumstantial.”.
