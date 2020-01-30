Investigators are still trying to sift through evidence. They brought into custody two people they thought were involved in the shooting. Darius Grant Dickey was charged, but the second suspect has not been charged in the shooting, Baker said in a statement.

Investigators still have not released details on how many people fired or what led to the shooting.

Court records didn’t indicate if McCall, 24, had a lawyer. He is in jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29, died shortly after the shooting. Garrett Bakhsh, of Hampstead, Maryland, died days later, authorities said.