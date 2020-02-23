The remainder of Endymion’s parade was scrapped Saturday evening. Police said 13 floats had already gone ahead when the accident occurred with the 14th float in the formation. Remaining floats that followed, along with marching groups, were diverted from the accident scene on Canal Street, a wide route popular with parade viewers in the Mississippi River port city.

The float, with its gaudy lights still twinkling, was cordoned off by police on horseback and on foot. All around, streets were strewn with tossed bead necklaces and trinkets thrown from the floats.

The death prompted an outpouring of sympathy from other parade participants, who were working quickly to adjust their parades.

“The Krewe of Orpheus extends its heartfelt sympathy to the families of those whose lives were lost in the recent parade incidents,” Krewe of Orpheus Captain Sonny Borey said in a statement, echoing those of other parade participants Sunday.

The fatality came as New Orleans was mourning the death of a 58-year-old woman who — witnesses said — was run over by a parade float Wednesday night.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the Louisiana city was grieving.

“To be confronted with such tragedy a second time at the height of our Carnival celebrations seems an unimaginable burden to bear. The City and the people of New Orleans will come together, we will grieve together, and we will persevere together,” Cantrell said in a statement.

On Sunday, Cantrell re-emphasized the need for safety precautions and said the issue will be examined in the coming days.

“In the weeks and months ahead, we will be looking at further changes that need to be made to make our routes and our celebrations more safe — but the work starts right now,” she said in a statement.

Adding to the safety concerns, a person riding on a float in the Thoth parade in New Orleans fell Sunday from a lower level and was injured. City officials tweeted via NOLA Ready, an emergency preparedness site, that the float rider was in stable condition at a trauma center. That person wasn’t immediately identified.

Wednesday’s fatality had occurred during the parade of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx, an all-female Carnival group. Witnesses said the woman, New Orleans native Geraldine Carmouche, had apparently tried to cross between two parts of a tandem float and tripped over a hitch connecting the sections.

The New Orleans Police Department tweeted later Sunday that it was banning all tandem floats, with the exception of large ones lighted with generators, from rolling in parades this festival season. Tandem floats, similar to the one involved in Saturday’s incident, are multiple floats connected together and pulled by one tractor.

The Carnival season is nearing its traditional all-out Fat Tuesday celebration, the raucous climax of a week or more of parades and partying.

The deaths also come just a year after a car sped into a bicycle lane near a parade route, hitting nine people and killing two bicyclists not far from where the Krewe of Endymion formation had just passed. A man identified as the driver was subsequently charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

Before this year, the most recent Carnival float-related fatality in Louisiana happened in 2009, when a 23-year-old rider fell from a float and in front of its wheels in Carencro, about 120 miles (195 kilometers) west of New Orleans. And in 2008, a rider getting off a three-part float after the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans was killed when the float lurched forward and the third section ran over him, according to police.