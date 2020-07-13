The second person of interest is seen with a large rifle strapped to his body and a black crossbody bag over his shoulder. Atlanta police had released a short video last week of the first person of interest, who is also seen carrying a rifle near where Secoriea was shot.
A private, invitation-only funeral for Secoriea was planned for Wednesday. A representative for Tyler Perry said the filmmaker and actor has offered to pay for the service. Perry also offered to pay for Brooks’ funeral.
A public viewing is to be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Murray Brothers Funeral Home in Atlanta.
