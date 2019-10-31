Police said nine people were shot in Baltimore on Monday, and three died.

Bullock’s other sister, 26-year-old Mia Henderson, was found stabbed to death in an alley in West Baltimore in 2014. A suspect was arrested in that case but was acquitted.

Bullock, a Kinston, North Carolina, native who played his college ball at the University of North Carolina, is a member of the New York Knicks.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD