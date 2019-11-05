Prosecutors say Williamson and another man built a wooden cross and burned it “with the intention of intimidating and frightening” black residents of Seminary, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Jackson.

Louie Bernard Revette received an 11-year sentence in September, months after pleading guilty to interfering with housing rights and using fire during commission of a federal felony.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD