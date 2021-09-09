On Dec. 22, a train carrying Bakken crude oil to the Phillips 66 refinery at Cherry Point did derail, with five tanks catching fire, north of Bellingham. No injuries were reported, but the fire sent a large plume of black smoke into the sky about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Seattle, and 120 people were evacuated from a half-mile radius. About 29,000 gallons of petroleum crude oil spilled from three of the tank cars.