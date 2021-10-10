Officers responded to a flurry of 911 calls about shots fired just after 12:15 a.m. Sunday at Seventh Street Truck Park, a bar on a busy dining stretch near downtown St. Paul.
They arrived to what Axtell described earlier as a chaotic and “hellish” situation: More than a dozen gunshot victims throughout the scene. Law enforcement officials worked with “good Samaritans” to help prepare the victims for transport, police said in a news briefing early Sunday.
“There were gunshot wound victims lying in the street outside the bar, gunshot wound victims lying on the sidewalk outside the bar, and gunshot wound victims lying on the floor inside the bar,” police spokesman Steve Linders told reporters. Linders said his partner in the department, a 15-year veteran, “can’t remember anything like this happening in St. Paul before.”
The woman killed, who was in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene and will be identified pending an autopsy. The 14 people injured are expected to survive, police said. Linders said additional victims may still be making their way to hospitals.
“My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning,” Axtell said in a statement.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter (D) said in a statement that the city is “devastated” by the shooting, adding, “We will never accept violence in our community.”
Gov. Tim Walz (D) called the shooting “horrific.”
“Minnesota is keeping in our hearts the family of the young woman killed and the 14 others injured, and the St. Paul neighborhood reeling from this senseless gun violence,” Walz tweeted Sunday afternoon. “We’re working in close coordination with local law enforcement as they apprehend those responsible.”
— Kim Bellware
TRANSPORTATION
Southwest cancels hundreds of flights
Southwest Airlines canceled at least 1,800 flights over the weekend, citing “disruptive weather” and air traffic control issues, although federal regulators attributed weekend service disruptions to airline staffing and aircraft issues.
More than 1,000 flights scheduled for Sunday — or nearly 30 percent of Southwest’s schedule — were canceled, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware. An additional 800 flights were canceled Saturday, and the airline reported more than 1,500 delayed flights since Saturday.
In a statement Sunday afternoon, Southwest said the cancellations began Friday as a result of weather challenges in Florida airports that “were compounded by unexpected air traffic control issues in the same region, triggering delays and prompting significant cancellations for us beginning Friday evening.”
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed some air traffic control staffing shortages that caused delays Friday out of Florida, but it said some airlines are experiencing operational problems because of their own staffing and logistical errors.
“Flight delays and cancellations occurred for a few hours Friday afternoon due to widespread severe weather, military training, and limited staffing in one area of the Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center,” the FAA said in a statement Sunday afternoon. “Some airlines continue to experience scheduling challenges due to aircraft and crews being out of place.”
Southwest said it is working on getting aircraft and crews repositioned to resume normal operations.
“With fewer [flights] between cities in our current schedule, recovering during operational challenges is more difficult and prolonged,” the company said.
No other airline reported similar service disruptions over the weekend. American Airlines, for example, had about 63 cancellations as of Sunday afternoon, and United Airlines had nine.
The affected flights were scheduled to fly to and depart from cities nationwide, including the airline’s major hubs: Chicago, Denver and Baltimore. Many flights were also canceled in Dallas.
— Luz Lazo