PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Authorities on Wednesday were investigating the deaths of a man, his son and the son’s girlfriend whose bullet-riddled bodies were found concealed on a property known for hosting transients in Washington state.

Police discovered the bodies when they were sent to the home near the waterfront city of Port Angeles for a welfare check, the Peninsula Daily News reported .

Investigators found the door to the home ajar and then found the bodies of Darrell C. Iverson, 57, and his son Jordan D. Iverson, 27, covered by tarps and debris in front of the house, Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict said. The elder Iverson owned the home, county documents say.

The body of the younger man’s girlfriend, 26-year-old Tiffany A. May, was discovered later in a locked shed close to the home. Investigators believe all three were killed Dec. 26 by someone they knew, Benedict said.

No arrests have been made and authorities are investigating at least two people of interest who knew the victims. Benedict said evidence found so far points to one shooter who acted alone. Dozens of shots were fired, but the weapon hasn’t been found, he said.

“There are many trailers on the property where some transients and other people had lived,” Benedict said. “Notably, there was no one was staying there when we went to check it out.”

A motive for the killings hasn’t been determined.

“We’re doing everything we can to do this correctly,” sheriff’s Staff Sgt. John Keegan said. “We’ll take this crime scene apart, piece by piece.”

Steve Lovik, who bought his property from the Iversons five years ago, told the Daily News that it was unnerving the killings happened close to home but glad authorities believe no one else is in danger.

“I grew up in Port Angeles,” he said. “This doesn’t happen here.”

