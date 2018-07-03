LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors say three suspects kidnapped two people and held one of them naked in a bathtub for 30 hours while demanding the other pay a $10,000 ransom.

Keith Andre Stewart, Johntae Jones and Amber Neal were charged Tuesday with kidnapping and other offenses.

Neal’s arrest Monday by Los Angeles police was captured on bystander video and had been viewed more than 2.4 million times on Twitter.

Prosecutors say the trio went to Daisy McCrackin’s home on May 3, pistol-whipped Joseph Capone, then placed bags over both their heads and drove them to Compton.

They’re accused of holding Capone naked in a bathtub for 30 hours without food. Authorities say they also forced McCrackin to write a $10,000 check to Neal.

It wasn’t clear if the suspects had attorneys to comment.

