A separate indictment charges 30-year-old Abdulwahab Mohammed A. Alabdulwahab with similar counts, as well as smuggling.

All three are believed to be in Saudi Arabia and could not be reached for comment.

Investigators say Alzahrani tried to board a flight from Los Angeles to Riyadh with firearms parts, including rifle triggers, concealed in his luggage.

Officials say he and Alsufyani conspired to smuggle rifle barrels falsely identified as curtain rods and car parts.

