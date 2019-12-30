By Associated Press December 30, 2019 at 4:55 PM ESTMIAMI — A fire consumed a house in South Florida on Monday, killing three children trapped inside, authorities said.Firefighters found four children, ages 1 to 12, inside the Miami home as the fire was raging, Miami Fire Rescue authorities told local media.All four children were unresponsive and firefighters began performing CPR on some of them. They were then taken to a local hospital where three of the children died, according to authorities.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy