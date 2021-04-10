The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted the children appeared to be under 5 years old. Bambrick initially said they were under the age of 3.
The gruesome discovery was made around 9:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, said Bambrick, of the LAPD’s West Valley Division.
The LAPD’s Homicide Division will investigate, Bambrick said.
Authorities didn’t release any information about a motive or suspect but sought the public’s help locating 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo, who they said was “a person of interest” in the case, the department said in a tweet.
The department said it had received reports Carrillo had committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area Saturday and might be driving a stolen silver Toyota pickup license J258T0.
