Health authorities said that the seven injured, including four women, one of whom is pregnant, and another child were brought to a clinic in the capital, Skopje, with serious burn injuries.
Health Minister Venko Filipce said three of the women, ranging in age from 40 to 45, were transferred to intensive care with severe burns and were in life-threatening condition.
