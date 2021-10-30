Three people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fourth person was taken to a hospital. None of the four were identified, and there was no immediate update on the condition of the survivor.
Amtrak spokesperson Olivia Irvin said in an email that Auto Train 53 was traveling from Lorton, Va., just outside the nation’s capital, to Sanford, Fla.
— Associated Press
NEW YORK
City says 83 percent of workers vaccinated
One in six New York City municipal workers remained unvaccinated after Friday’s deadline to show proof they’ve gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the city said Saturday.
A last-minute rush of jabs boosted the vaccination rate to 83 percent among police officers, firefighters, garbage collectors and other city workers covered by the mandate as of 8 p.m. Friday, up from 76 percent a day earlier.
The more than 26,000 workers who haven’t complied with the requirement will be put on unpaid leave starting Monday, leaving the Big Apple bracing for the possibility of closed firehouses, fewer police and ambulances and mounting trash.
Vaccination rates for the city’s fire and sanitation departments jumped significantly Friday as workers rushed to meet the deadline for the mandate and an extra incentive: Workers who got a shot by Friday will get $500.
— Associated Press
FLORIDA
Professors banned from testifying in suit
The University of Florida is prohibiting three professors from providing expert testimony in a lawsuit challenging a new law that critics say limits voting rights, saying it goes against the school’s interest by conflicting with the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).
Though the decision is being criticized as a threat to academic freedom and free speech, the university said in a statement Saturday that allowing professors Dan Smith, Michael McDonald and Sharon Austin to serve as paid experts for plaintiffs challenging the law would be “adverse to the university’s interests as a state of Florida institution.”
“The University of Florida has a long track record of supporting free speech and our faculty’s academic freedom, and we will continue to do so,” the statement said.
Lawyers for a coalition of civic groups challenging the law said in court papers Friday that the professors were told by the university that their expert testimony would dissent from the DeSantis administration, creating a conflict for the school.
“UF will deny its employees’ requests to engage in outside activities when it determines the activities are adverse to its interests. As UF is a state actor, litigation against the state is adverse to UF’s interests,” a UF assistant vice president told McDonald in an email filed with the court documents.
Attorneys for the professors said Saturday that they would take legal action if the school doesn’t reverse the decision.
“These professors are citizens entitled to participate in the marketplace of ideas,” attorneys Paul Donnelly and Conor Flynn said in a letter to a university lawyer. “These unlawful restrictions are shameful, and could very well deter top scholars from joining UF’s ranks.”
— Associated Press
American cancels flights: American Airlines canceled more than 900 flights on Friday and Saturday after strong winds in north Texas and weather in other parts of the country forced it to sideline planes at key airports. The carrier also canceled nearly 298 flights for Sunday, more than a tenth of its flights. On Saturday, the Fort Worth-based carrier had to cancel about 17 percent of its schedule by midafternoon, some 461 flights, and delay another 11 percent of flights, according to airline tracker Flightaware.com. By midafternoon, American had canceled 10 percent of its flights at its largest hub, DFW International Airport, 95 flights in total.
USC fraternity suspended: The president of the University of Southern California said there was a “troubling delay” in warning the campus community about allegations of drugging and sexual assault by a fraternity more than three weeks after receiving them. A university confidential reporting program received five to seven disclosures of drugs being placed into drinks, leading to possible sexual assaults at the Sigma Nu fraternity in late September, but the university didn’t broadly share the information until Oct. 21, President Carol Folt wrote in a message to the campus community Friday night. USC has suspended the fraternity.
— From news services