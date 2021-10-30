

American cancels flights: American Airlines canceled more than 900 flights on Friday and Saturday after strong winds in north Texas and weather in other parts of the country forced it to sideline planes at key airports. The carrier also canceled nearly 298 flights for Sunday, more than a tenth of its flights. On Saturday, the Fort Worth-based carrier had to cancel about 17 percent of its schedule by midafternoon, some 461 flights, and delay another 11 percent of flights, according to airline tracker Flightaware.com. By midafternoon, American had canceled 10 percent of its flights at its largest hub, DFW International Airport, 95 flights in total.

