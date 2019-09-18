CHICAGO — Three people have been fatally shot and one person wounded on Chicago’s West Side.

Chicago police say the victims were standing outside a grocery store in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday when the occupants of a white sedan opened fire on the group.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office say three men, ages 19, 22 and 23, were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they later died. The fourth victim, a 22-year-old man, took himself to another hospital, where he was reported in critical condition. None of the victims have been identified.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson gave reporters few details on the shooting during a news conference about a separate shooting that critically injured a 29-year-old woman.

