NEW YORK — Officials say two adults and a 6-year-old girl have been killed and two others were seriously injured in a house fire in New York.

The 2-alarm blaze was reported just after 4 p.m. Wednesday in the two-story home on 93rd Street in East Elmhurst in Queens. About 100 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was declared under control about an hour and a half later.

Police say an 8-month-old boy and a 42-year-old woman have been hospitalized in critical condition.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

