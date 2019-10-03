Clinton County Sheriff Larry Jerue says the plane was carrying six people and was headed to the airport in DeWitt Township from Indianapolis. He says the plane appeared to be a leased TBM 700 plane that was at its passenger capacity. In addition to the pilot, there was a co-pilot on board.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Authority were heading Thursday to the airport.

