Investigators are still sorting through the shooting scene and interviewing witnesses. No arrests have been made, and the Gulfport police chief plans a news conference Saturday afternoon.
The three people killed were identified as Corey Dubose, 23, of D’Iberville; Sedrick McCord, 28, of Gulfport; and Aubrey Lewis, 22, of Bay St. Louis, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told media outlets.
The name of the person who was seriously hurt was not released. The three other people wounded are expected to recover, authorities said.