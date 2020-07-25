A 9-month-old, the pilot and a woman died, while a woman is in critical condition and a 2-year-old is in stable condition, West Jordan police said on Twitter. Another child was treated and released, police said.
An older woman who was inside the house when the plane struck is in critical condition, police said.
The crash caused at least one home to catch on fire, and a total of three homes were damaged.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
