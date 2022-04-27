3 dead in Mississippi hotel shooting; police in standoff

BILOXI, Miss. — A shooting Wednesday at a hotel on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast left three people dead and police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away, authorities said.
Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.
Police said the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, news outlets reported. The gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport — about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Biloxi — before police caught up with him, police said.