La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf has called the deaths a “targeted act” but has not said how the three men died. He said he believes that they were killed Thursday night or early Friday.
The sheriff’s office on Sunday said investigators believe the men and their killer or killers were acquainted, but they didn’t specify how they might have known each other.
There is no apparent connection between the deaths and Milestone Quarry or any of their employees, Wolf said.
Sheriff’s officials are checking possible surveillance video in the area as they continue to investigate the deaths.