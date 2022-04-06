3 dead; South braces for more storms Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After violent storms blamed for killing at least three people, Southerners cleared fallen trees from roads Wednesday and began cleaning up debris from homes and buildings smashed by suspected tornadoes as forecasters warned more violent weather was likely on the way. In southeast Georgia, residents of Bryan County had barely begun recovery efforts after a likely tornado touched down Tuesday evening, killing one woman and injuring several other people, when local officials urged them to halt work by midafternoon Wednesday and take shelter for the night.

The National Weather Service said another round of tornadoes was possible Wednesday, with heightened risk across a three-state area that included the cities of Atlanta; Birmingham, Ala.; and Knoxville, Tenn.

Tuesday’s storms were also blamed for killing people in Louisiana and Texas.

Louisiana State Police said Gene Latin, a 65-year-old correctional officer, was killed early Tuesday when he crashed into a tree that had fallen across a highway as storms blew through Webster Parish.

And in East Texas, 71-year-old W.M. Soloman died when storm winds toppled a tree onto his home in Whitehouse, said Mayor James Wansley.

In Bryan County, about 30 miles west of Savannah, a woman was found dead Tuesday night amid the shredded wreckage of her mobile home in the unincorporated community of Ellabell, said Bryan County Coroner Bill Cox.

Cox said the dead woman’s husband was taken to a hospital with injuries.

In the county seat of Pembroke, large sections of roof got torn off the courthouse and the entryway to a government building across was demolished. The storm destroyed at least 18 homes in the county and left more than 10 others with major damage, according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

— Associated Press

GOP Rep. Bob Gibbs to retire at end of term

Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio) announced Wednesday that he will retire from Congress at the end of his term after redrawn maps in his state forced him into a tough primary race with multiple challengers.

Gibbs will be the 49th lawmaker to announce they are leaving Congress after their term ends this year. On Tuesday, Rep. Fred Upton (Mich.), one of 10 Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach President Donald Trump, said he would not seek reelection after redistricting forced him into the same seat as a pro-Trump Republican congressman.

In a statement, Gibbs said it had been “a difficult decision” not to run again and blasted the redistricting process in Ohio as a “circus.”

— Amy B Wang

2 wounded, suspect dead, in shooting at S.C. plant: A former employee shot and wounded two workers at an industrial plant in South Carolina before taking his own life, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fraenkische plant in Anderson County. Two people were wounded, one critically, and taken to a hospital, county Coroner Greg Shore said. Bruce D. Vandermosten Jr., 51, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

— Associated Press

