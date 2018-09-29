DOVER, Del. — Authorities in Delaware say three people who sexually abused children are going to prison.

WDEL reports 24-year-old Kevin Robinson of New Castle is among them. The Delaware Department of Justice said in a news release that Robinson was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree rape. Investigators believe he forced a juvenile to perform oral sex on him numerous times during the summer of 2017.

The department says 54-year-old Stephen Forbes of Townsend will be heading to prison for 12 years after he pleaded guilty to three counts sexual exploitation of a child and three counts dealing in child pornography.

Lastly, registered sex offender 35-year-old Benjamin Willis Laurel received five years after pleading to two counts of unlawful sexual contact against a child.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.