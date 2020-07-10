Deputies returned fire, killing 44-year-old Eduardo Martinez of Bay Point. A photo released by the Sheriff’s Office shows Martinez pointing a shotgun at deputies after a daylong standoff at a home in Knightsen, authorities said.

The area is an unincorporated community about 50 miles (81 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

Martinez previously had been arrested on allegations ranging from spousal abuse to receiving stolen property and driving under the influence, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the home shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday by a woman who said her ex-boyfriend had held her hostage overnight, according to the statement.

The woman said the man sexually assaulted her, “threw her on a coffee table, tied her to a chair with duct tape, and poured gasoline on her,” threatening to burn down the house.

The woman said Martinez had a shotgun and a pistol, made threats to shoot law enforcement “and said he did not want to go back to jail,” the statement said.

The woman managed to escape from the home and deputies surrounded the residence and called in a SWAT team when he refused to come out.

During the standoff, a hostage negotiation team repeatedly asked Martinez to surrender. Instead, he shot at deputies several times during the day, authorities said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Martinez came out of the house, fired his shotgun at SWAT team deputies and was shot. He died at the scene.

