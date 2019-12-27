“One of the victims — a 41-year-old male was the father — and he went back inside to rescue other family members that were not able to get out,” Miller said.

The girls who died were ages 4 and 12 and the 8-year-old boy who was rescued was hospitalized in grave condition, Miller said.

The names of the victims were not immediately made public.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Miller said there was nothing to indicate any criminal aspect to the fire.

