DARIEN, Ill. — Authorities say three family members whose bodies were found in a home in west suburban Chicago all died from gunshot wounds.

The Darien Police Department says officers responding to a call about shots fired found the bodies about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police and the DuPage County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Bourk Esho and 7-year-old Olivia Esho, both of Darien, and 42-year-old Olasunkanmi Esho of Chicago.

Police Cmdr. Gerald Piccoli says there’s no threat to the community about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Chicago. Additional details were not released.

