The first candidate to visit campus will be Roxanne M. Gonzales-Walker, who is provost and vice president of academic affairs at New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas.
The two other candidates are Allia L. Carter, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia, and Nancy S. Niemi, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne, Maryland.
A search committee considered 80 applications and selected 12 candidates to interview, the newspaper reported. Details about the visits of the three finalists can be found on the university's website.