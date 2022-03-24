“The vehicle also contained a large amount of debris, mud and water,” said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Violent Crimes Unit told Al.com.
There was no immediate word on the identities of the victims or cause of death. Photos released by police showed a diver taking pictures while standing in muddy water beside a curve in a road blocked by barriers.
The National Weather Service said more than 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain fell in the area late Tuesday and Wednesday, causing flash flooding that blocked multiple roads.