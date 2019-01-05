HURT, Va. — Authorities in Virginia are investigating a shooting that left three people dead and two wounded.

News outlets report that the Pittsylvania Sheriff’s Office found three people dead inside a home Friday night. The sheriff says the shooting appears isolated and that there’s not an ongoing threat to the community.

The sheriff’s office released few other details.

A neighbor, Reva Wisley, told the Danville Register & Bee about hearing the gunfire. She said she didn’t think much of it because a lot of people do target shooting in the area about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Roanoke.

Wisley said the shooting lasted for about five minutes.

